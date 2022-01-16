From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Ibadan kingmakers yesterday held a two-hour meeting towards resolving the legal tussle that has been hindering the announcement of the next Olubadan of Ibadanland, following the demise of the former Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Sunday January 2, 2022.

The meeting was held inside the Government House, Oke-Oyinbo, Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital and it was agreed at the meeting that litigations that have been serving as cog in the wheel of progress would be sorted out this week, to pave way for the Otun Olubadan, Senator Lekan Balogun, who is the next in line to the Olubadan stool, to ascend the throne as the paramount ruler of Ibadanland.

The meeting was attended by Senator Lekan Balogun; the Osi Olubadan, Rashidi Ladoja; Ashipa Olubadan, Eddy Oyewole; Ekerin Olubadan, Abiodun Kola-Daisi; and Ekarun Olubadan, Hamidu Ajibade.

Also in attendance were the Balogun of Ibadanland, Owolabi Olakulehin; Otun Balogun, Tajudeen Ajibola; Osi Balogun, Gbadamosi Adebimp; Ashipa Balogun, Kolawole Adegbola; and Ekerin Balogun, Dada Isioye.

Ladoja, who briefed journalists after the meeting, said: “I can tell you that Ibadan is very lucky. Very, very lucky. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of conviviality, and again we were treated to a nice lunch afterwards, which means that there was no rancour, all the matters that were causing crisis in Ibadanland have been resolved.

“So, the governor was magnanimous to have called this meeting because those of us that said we were never going to meet again at all finally met and we resolved all the matters. I can tell you that by next week (this week), you will see that there is no tension in Ibadanland again.”