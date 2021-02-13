From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, on Saturday enjoined all warring factions in the on-going communal clash between Hausa and Yoruba at Shasha, Ibadan in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The first-class monarch, in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Mr Adeola Oloko, appealed to the Yoruba and Hausa communities to sheathe their swords, saying ‘jaw-jaw is better than war-war’.

The Olubadan, who bemoaned the high level of insecurity in the land in recent times, also held virtual meetings with relevant stakeholders, including Hausa/Fulani leaders in the city towards ensuring peaceful co-existence.

‘For all of us to truly belong to the nation called Nigeria, it is important for people to eschew violence and bitterness by ensuring that minor conflicts do not degenerate to unnecessary tension,’ the Oba said.

‘Many of our compatriots have been living with each other for a long time. We grow up and attend schools together. People from diverse ethnic groups do inter-marry and give birth to lovely children.

‘It came to me as a surprise that crisis could break out in Sasa, culminating in large scale destruction such as burning down of property belonging to neighbours.

‘Immediately the report of the crisis got to us in the palace yesterday (Friday), the governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, was the first person I called and we have his promise that appropriate action would be taken as sinners would not go unpunished.’

Oba Adetunji urged the governor to look into the possibility of ‘compensating all those who have been affected by the needless crisis.’