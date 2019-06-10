Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A month long egungun festival will begin in Ibadan today as part of efforts to showcase the rich culture of the people.

The masquerades include Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, include Oloolu (the masquerade that must not see any woman), Alapansanpa, Atipako, Oyi and Jalaruru

Daily Sun gathered that every year, violence usually erupt when some of the masquerades that are meant for war come out. The war masquerades include Oloolu and Alapansanpa. Followers of the masquerades usually engage in violent attacks if two masquerades meet.

It is also believed that some hoodlums usually infiltrate the followers of the masquerades during their outings and would capitalise on the situation to loot and extort money from motorists.

However, Oba Adetunji, in a statement issued by his Personal Assistant/Director of Media and Publicity, Adeola Oloko, called for peaceful celebration among diverse people of the city.

The Olubadan, who regretted pockets of violence in the previous year’s festivities, warned that there would be zero-tolerance for violence this year, urging the people to join hands with the law enforcement agents in maintaining peace.

He said any security breach would be prosecuted.