From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, has described Oba Saliu Adetunji, the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, who just passed away as a peace-loving monarch, whose reign would always be remembered for good.

In a release issued by his Media Office, Wale Oke, while commiserating with the people of Ibadan, Oyo State Government and the nation as a whole, bemoaned that the traditional ruler would be greatly missed for his quality contributions to humanity.

“Late Oba Adetunji was a great monarch, who loved his people and worked relentlessly for the upliftment of his community, the state and the nation as a whole. His demise no doubt, is a great loss to all,” he said

Oke, who is also the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), noted that the era of the deceased ushered in progress, stability and peace to Ibadan land, its environs, the state and the country.

He implored that the legacy of the good works of late Oba Adetunji must not be allowed to die in whatever form, stressing, his legacies and good memories must be kept alive for generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Oke has prayed that God should continue to uphold the family, Ibadan, Oyo State and the country by granting them the fortitude to bear the loss of the traditional ruler to the cold hands of death.