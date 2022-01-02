From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, was hospitalised for five days before he joined his ancestors by 1am on Sunday January 2, 2022.

The Personal Assistant/Director of Public Affairs to the late monarch, Mr. Adeola Oloko, made the disclosure in an interview with journalists in his office at the Popoyemoja palace of Oba Adetunji on Sunday.

According to Oloko, the paramount ruler of Ibadanland was hospitalised at a private hospital for five days. But he was transferred from the private health facility to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, by 9pm on Saturday January 1, 2022 for enhanced medical attention.

He said: “He was at a private hospital for five to six days. It was a brief illness. At about 9pm on Saturday, he was taken to UCH, Ibadan. After four hours at UCH, which was 1a.m., he joined his ancestors. He was aged 93 years. May God repose his soul.”

Oloko, however, cleared the speculation that Oba Adetunji probably died of COVID-19, saying: Olubadan did not die of COVID-19. If he was infected, his corpse would not be brought to the palace. The scores of sympathisers here would not be allowed into the premises. You journalists would not even come here. So, COVID-19 did not kill him.”

He also confirmed that the corpse of the departed monarch would be buried by 4pm today according to Islamic rites.

Already, the final resting place of Oba Adetunji within the palace is being dug at the time of filing this report.