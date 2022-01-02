From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described late Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, as a visionary and compassionate leader, who used the spheres of his influence as a respected traditional ruler and a lover of the creative industry to advance the progress of his people, encouraging and motivating them to give their best in their vocation and to the nation.

Buhari said this in his condolence message to the government and people of Oyo State, the Royal Family, the Olubadan-in-council and the people of Ibadan on the passing of Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said the monarch’s demise understandably leaves a huge void to fill, urging the people of Ibadan and Nigerians from different walks of life to honour the eternal memory of the deceased by imbibing the virtues he cherished so much: generosity, peace, tolerance and devotion to unity.

He noted that as the funeral rites of the 41st Olubadan of Ibadanland get underway in Ibadan, the process of selecting his successor will be guided by wisdom, understanding and good judgment that exemplified the life he lived.

President Buhari prayed God to grant the soul of Oba Adetunji eternal rest and comfort the family, friends, associates and subjects he left behind.