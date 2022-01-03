From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Dr Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with his Oyo State counterpart, Engr. Seyi Makinde on the demise of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, who joined his ancestors on Sunday at the age of 93 years.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, on Sunday, Governor Fayemi described the late Olubadan as an exemplary leader who did not allow old age to hamper his passion for the development of Ibadan and Oyo State as a whole.

The Governor who described the death of Oba Adetunji as the exit of a great and true leader of the people, stated that the late monarch’s contributions to the promotion of Yoruba cultural heritage and peaceful coexistence among different groups in Ibadanland and the country cannot be overstated.

Dr Fayemi said Oba Adetunji would also be remembered for his indelible marks and service as a custodian of the people’s cultural heritage and traditions, especially at a time when many are abandoning their cultural heritage for foreign culture.

“I received the news of Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland with shock. Oba Adetunji was a man of wisdom who had served his people well despite becoming the Olubadan at an old age. He was an inspiring and emulative leader par excellence. He would be sorely missed for the fatherly roles he played as a royal father.

“On behalf of my wife, the government and the people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the people of Ibadan as well as the Government and people of Oyo State on this great loss. May God grant eternal rest to the departed royal father and give his family the fortitude to bear the loss”, the Governor said.