Olubosin of Ifetedo, Osun State, Oba Akinola Oyetade Akinrera, Latiri I, has sympathised with former Senator Iyiola Omisore on the death of his father, Oba David Olajide Omisore, the Olu of Olode in Ife South Local Government Area of Osun State.

In a condolence message, Oba Akinrera praised Oba Omisore’s efforts in bringing development to Garage Olode and also standing for peace, unity and stability in the Ife South Local Government Chieftaincy Committee. He described Omisore’s transition as “a colossal loss to all of us, particularly in Ifeland, Osun State and Nigeria at large.”