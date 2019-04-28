Goalkeeper Tochukwu Oluehi, defender Glory Ogbonna, midfielder Amarachi Okoronkwo and forward Alice Ogebe are among 26 players that Super Falcons’ Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, has invited to camp, ahead of next month’s WAFU Women’s Cup Tournament in Abidjan, capital of Cote d’Ivoire.

All invited players have been asked to report at the Serob Legacy Hotel, Wuye, Abuja, today, as training sessions would commence tomorrow.

Veteran midfielder, Osarenoma Igbinovia, and forward Chioma Wogu have also been called, as well as former captain, Evelyn Nwabuoku.

Goalkeepers Alaba Jonathan, Christy Ohiaeriaku and Chiamaka Nnadozie will contest for the number one position with Oluehi, who maintained her place among the sticks as the Falcons won a ninth African title in Ghana last year, and has kept the position ever since.

Defender Maryam Ibrahim and midfielder Cynthia Aku, as well as former junior internationals Peace Efih, Ugochi Emenayo, Joy Jerry and Joy Bokiri will also get another look-in as Dennerby prepares to compile his final list for the 8th FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in France.

The WAFU Women’s Cup tournament will take place in Abidjan May 8-18, 2019, with the Super Falcons to play in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Niger Republic and Mali. Host nation, Cote d’Ivoire, will tackle Senegal, Togo and Ghana in Group A.