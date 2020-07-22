Mrs Adenike Olufade (fnimn) has been elected as a Council Member of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN).

She was one of the four elected members inducted into office at a swearing -in ceremony held at its Annual General Meeting in Lagos on July 16, 2020. The four Council Members were sworn after a week-long electronic voting process.

Olufade, a former Executive Director Marketing at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) is currently the CEO/Managing Director of Digimage Consult and Chairman of the Lagos Island chapter of the NIMN.

The NIMN council member who topped the category with 163 votes, said her goal was to support the Association’s leadership in building an institute that will attract the best talents in the marketing profession by enhancing the skills of existing members and positioning it for the challenges in a post COVID-19 era. Other elected Council Members include; Bewaji Babatunde, a returning Council Member wiho scored 95 votes, Hope Gbagi with 63 votes and Walter Okafor who got 74 votes.