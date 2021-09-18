Prof Adeola, in an open letter to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu urged the kingmakers to follow the recommendation of the Morgan panel of enquiry in the selection process. He said the White Paper presented by the Morgan Panel of Enquiry which was approved by the state government recognizes Umaugba, Adaniken, Ogenuwa and Erunogbe as the ruling houses entitled to the stool of the Olufon of Ifon. The renowned academic also said that the Morgan White Paper and the state chieftaincy declaration recognise rotational arrangements among the four ruling houses and therefore declared that it was the turn of Ogenuwa to produce the next traditional ruler for the town.

He said the immediate past Olufon of Ifon hailed from Adaniken Ruling House, noting that it was therefore the turn of Ogenuwa Ruling House to produce the next traditional ruler, going by the rotational arrangement already approved by the state government. He expressed worry that some princes from other ruling houses have already shown interest in the vacant stool and warned the kingmakers against acts capable of distorting the approved chieftaincy declaration and thereby causing crisis in the town. Prof Adeola called on Governor Akeredolu to ensure that truth prevail in the selection and appointment of the next Olufon of Ifon by allowing the Ogenuwa Ruling House to present a candidate of their choice for the vacant stool.