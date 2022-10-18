From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors to shift their grounds over the continued calls for the removal of the People’s Democratic Party National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

She begged the aggrieved governors to allow peace to reign, saying this was necessary for the party to achieve its set goals.

She explained that the PDP may run into constitutional crisis if Ayu is removed based on structures recognised by the party’s constitution.

The Senator who is seeking reelection into the Red Chamber in 2023, asserted she would defeat her rival and member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Adaramodu, noting she is not threatened by the strong backings from the federal and state governments enjoyed by the rep member.

Olujimi who made the statements in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during an interactive session with newsmen on the lingering crisis in the party, expressed optimism that the crisis would become a thing of the past in no distant time.

Olujimi hailed Wike and other governors for trying to instil justice, equity and fairness in the party, and

pleaded with them to allow the lingering issues rest, so as not to deprive the party of victory in next year’s poll.

Olujimi said; “Political parties are like families and there is nothing you can do without bruising each other. We have a lot of internal crisis caused by ego bruising. I believe we are working on it. Despite that we have problems, the party is working . We are meeting with the people that are yearning for our return to government. We are working hard to ensure that the right things are done.

“We can’t go to the extent of destroying the house we have built. I am optimistic that we will achieve our set goals .The people who are agitating may be right, because the agreement is that, when a candidate of Northern extraction emerges as presidential candidate, it will be wrong to retain the Chairman in the North . But we didn’t think through our constitution.

“If we remove the Chairman, the Deputy National Chairman(North) will still take over. The governors that are agitating are fighting for justice and equity. But there is a school of thought that believed that the South had done 14 years of presidency in the PDP and North had only done two.

“We are finding a middle course and that is what is going on now. There is nothing wrong in looking at all these issues.

“I want to beg Governor Wike, who is the leader of the group, he is fighting for all of us, he is fighting for my zone, but let him allow a middle course, so that we can work towards our common goal, it is not about him. He is a good party man, he loves the PDP, but we should allow peace to reign”.

Olujimi saluted Wike and other governors for canvassing support for the PDP ahead of 2023 despite being aggrieved, saying this signposted loyalty and commitment to ensuring that the PDP triumphs in the next polls.

Olujimi disclosed that given her another opportunity to serve her people in the National Assembly will bring more development to her constituency.

She added; “APC controlled the central and state governments when I won in 2019. The people that will elect us will put us on a scale and decide who is the best to choose. Our People should know that I have served two terms in the Senate and I have the opportunity of helping the people better than someone, who is coming fresh.

“Our people should learn how to return their federal lawmakers for them to be abreast of the happenings at the Senate. The benefits these experienced Senators do to their constituencies are unquantifiable because they know how to do it. This is essential for development and that was why the constitution didn’t restrict the number of terms a senator can spend, that is wisdom”.

Olujimi expressed readiness to work with the new Governor of Ekiti State, Biodun Oyebanji, to uplift the state in all spheres.

She said ; “What I saw in Oyebanji rekindled my hope that Ekiti can make it. He had met with the National Assembly members and said this is not about party, but how to take Ekiti out of the doldrums. He said he welcomes our contributions, and I am ready to support him, it is about project Ekiti”.