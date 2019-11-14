The Senate on Thursday administered the oath of allegiance to Sen. Abiodun Olujimi, the senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The administering of oath of office to Olujimi was sequel to the judgment of Court of Appeal in Kaduna, declaring her as the winner of the Ekiti South Senatorial District election.

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna had affirmed the judgment of the election petitions tribunal declaring Abiodun Olujimi, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winner of the 2019 National Assembly election for Ekiti South Senatorial District.

The court had nullified the victory of All Progressive Congress (APC) candidate, Dayo Adeyeye, the former spokesperson for the 9th Senate.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan after the oath of office, said that the emergence of Olujimi had increased the number of female legislators in the 9th Senate to eight.

He expressed the belief that her emergence would bring additional productivity in the senate.

Lawan also prayed for more unity in the Senate as the National Assembly worked towards making the country great.

The Senate also considered the first reading of 11 bills at the plenary.

The bills are: Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2019 sponsored by Sen. Theodore Orji (PDP Abia).

Others are the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria Alteration Bill, 2019 by Sen. Rose Oko of PDP Cross River, the flags of the Nigeria Ships Act CAP F31 LFN 2004 Amendment Bill, 2019 by Sen. Mustapha Ramoni(APC Ogun).

Others are the Fire Hazard and Safety Bill, 2019 by Sen. Bassey Gershorn (PDP Cross-River), Integrated Data Management Commission Establishment Bill, 2019 by Sen.Yusuf Yusuf

Other bills include Electoral Act No 6,2010 Amendment Bill, 2019, sponsored by Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra), Cyber Crimes Prohibition and Prevention Act 2010 Repeal and Re-enactment Bill, 2019 by Sen. Buhari Abdulfatai, Federal Colleague of Education (Technical) Iwo, Osun State Establishment Bill 2019 by Sen. Oriolowo Adeyemi (APC Osun).

Also, there the Federal University Birnin-Kebbi, Kebbi state Establishment Bill , 2019 Sponsored by Sen. Adamu Aliero (APC Kebbi), Sickle Cell Anaemia Prevention, Control and Management Bill, 2019 by Sen. Samuel Egwu (PDP Ebonyi) and South West Development Commission Establishment Bill 2019 by Sen Amosun Ibikunle (APC Ogun).(NAN)