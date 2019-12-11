Tony John, Port Harcourt

General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries Worldwide, Daniel Olukoya, will, on Friday, commission and dedicate to God, a 14,000 capacity church auditorium, tagged: ‘The Tabernacle of God’ in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The auditorium was built and equipped by the South South 1 Region of the church, Rumuola, in the state capital.

The church commissioning and dedication is part of a three-day programme with the theme: ‘Connecting to the God of Possibilities’, which will hold at the church auditorium from December 13 to 15.

A statement by the Principal Regional Overseer, Lawrence Olasehinde, and the Chairman, Media Committee, Chinedu Udechukwu, indicated that Olukoya will, on arrival tomorrow, commission new church auditoria built in Eleme, Port Harcourt township and Ozuoba.

The statement further said the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and other top religious leaders, will be among the dignitaries that would grace the commissioning ceremony, which will commence by 2:00pm on Friday, December 13.