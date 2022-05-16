General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Daniel Olukoya, has reiterated the importance of family values in securing a lasting peaceful existence.

He said one may be born in deficit because one member of one’s ancestors had introduced failure to the generations, even the unborn, if the right corrections are not effected.

Speaking on the theme, ‘Generational Family Deliverance’ during a thanksgiving service on the dedication of the newly dedicated Prayer, Praise and Power Cathedral of the MFM International Headquarters Annex, Wuye, Abuja, the clergy charged worshippers to fight for their families.

“To put the world in order, you need to put the nations in order. To put the nations in order, you must put the families in order. Once this is not done, the family, and by extension, the world, will be stunted, sick and affected by other similar ills of the society,” he said.

According to him, the two most important life decisions of who to serve and who to marry are very important in a human life.

“The tragic mistake most people make is that they choose who to marry, before deciding on who to serve. Doing so means you consider your family and your wife’s family before deciding to serve God,” the pastor said.

This, Olukoya noted, will be counter-productive, because “you don’t know what generational liability your spouse is carrying, that you’re going to inherit.

“Any evil route in generational line can cause problems for everybody, because to be born, one needs two parents, four grandparents, eight grandparents, 16 great-grandparents, 32 great-great-grandparents and so on.

“Any offender, whose punishment is not atoned for will surely afflict the subsequent generations, except one does the atonement through deliverance.”

Olukoya said one can either be a deficit or a benefit to one’s generation, depending on one’s choices in life.

The thanksgiving service was attended by senior pastors in the ministry, from across the country.

The cathedral is the first of its kind in the MFM Ministries worldwide.

Olukoya, who had on Saturday, led the ministry’s senior pastors from across the country, to Abuja, to dedicate the multi-level international headquarters annex of the ministry, said the gigantic, six-floor church complex, was the fifth of the buildings he would be invited to dedicate by the Senior Regional Overseer of the Wuye, Abuja, Olumide Oni.

He commended the pastor for his consistent development of God’s worship centres.

“This man (Oni) has broken the records in MFM today. This is the fifth time I’m helping him to dedicate a region,” he said.

In his sermon, entitled: ‘Connecting to the God of Isaac’, the general overseer said one of the most popular names God is called in the Bible is God of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. He said God appreciates spiritual fighters, through aggressive prayers, which is what Jacob stood for. He stated that Isaac was a son of promise and laughter, who brought laughter to the mouths of his parents.