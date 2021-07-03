General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya has commended the high level of organization and interest the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition has generated since the event began in Lagos.

While speaking with the Director of Sports, MFM, Godwin Enakhena, the sponsors of the event, Dr Olukoya said he was happy with the positive vibes the event has generated and would want to see a befitting end on Sunday.

“I have seen pictures and videos of the 1st Dr & Mrs D. K. Olukoya Women Basketball competition and I am very impressed.

My wife is also thrilled because young girls have an opportunity of showcasing their talents in the game of basketball. We look forward to a befitting grand finale on Sunday.

Well done to you”, he stated while adding that this would be an annual event.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.