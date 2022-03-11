Wife of the General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Pastor Elizabeth Folashade Olukoya, has graduated from the foremost art university, the Royal College of Arts in the United Kingdom.

Mrs. Olukoya, who was recently conferred with a honorary doctorate degree (Honoris causa) by Mountain Top University, graduated from the Royal College of Arts on Monday, March, 7, 2022.

Her husband, Daniel who witnessed the event in the UK wrote on his Facebook page: “On a glorious occasion like this, hearts and voices express joy! We glorify God, as my wonderful wife walked up the stage with honours bestowed on her. Jesus is lifted here and His name be praised forever. Amen!

“Words cannot describe my feelings when my beautiful baby was called up for her honours. Elijah (their son) held my hands, looking into my eyes to read my mind. We are very proud of you, Shade Olukoya. More wins, my jewel.”

Mrs. Olukoya is the one who designs the cover pages of the numerous books written by her versatile husband and some other pamphlets of the MFM.

She is the Managing Editor/Consultant to the official mouthpiece of the Ministry, the MFM News Digest magazine, the International President of the MFM Women Foundation and holds several other top positions in the ministry.