The Most Revd Humphrey Bamisebi Olumakaiye PhD was on Sunday, November 7, 2021 anointed as the 4th Archbishop of the Ecclesiastical Province of Lagos, Nigeria Anglican Communion at The Cathedral Church of The Advent Life Camp, Gwarinpa, Abuja.

The Archbishop Metropolitan and Primate of all Nigeria , The Most Revd. Henry Ndukuba Presided over the solemn service;

