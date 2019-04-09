Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Olumawu School, Abuja has pledged to continue to expose its students to reading of useful books and other literary materials. It described books as the place where the success secrets of global achievers are buried.

The school said it realised that social media and other distractive opportunities have taken over time and attention of students, which they ought to have dedicated to reading and learning.

It was also optimistic that its annual reading fair competition would be helpful in the quest to reignite the culture of reading among pupils.

The school principal, Dr. Felicia Jackson, who spoke at the 2019 reading competition organised for different categories of pupils from nursery to early primary, upper primary, junior and senior secondary schools within Wuse District of Abuja, said the aim of the competition was to raise a generation of readers and knowledgeable citizens in Nigeria whose knowledge would impact positively on the society.

Eight schools- Redeemer Private School, Mektan International, Bext Path Academy, Tender Years School, Lightway Academy, Fountain School, Raberto and the host, Olumawu Basic Education School- participated in the competition.

Dr. Jackson confessed that previous editions of the event were extremely helpful to the students, hence its sustenance for more improved result. She said the yearly competition is anchored on ‘READs (Reading for Empathy, Achievements and Discovery.)

She explained: “We have strong belief and conviction that studious children are more empathetic to other human experiences and performs better academically, and also discovers innate potentials, and also add value to larger society.

“Reading undoubtedly activates brain and thinking faculty of the reader outside the scope of the academically prescribed texts, and makes them versatile and functional. It brings out curiosity and creativity mindset as against traditional bookishness academic approach.”

Judges that assessed the story boards’ display of the participants were convinced that the competition, if sustained, would go a long way in bringing out the best in the school and also develop their mental health.

One of them, Halima Appah, marveled at the academic knowledge and creativity displayed by most of the participants on what they have read, stressing that it was an indication that Nigeria has great generation of innovative thinkers that would, in practical terms, contribute greatly to socioeconomic growth and development of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Akindulure Oreoluwa of the Bext Path Academy came first in the senior secondary school category while Ronke Salau from Raberto school emerged winner in the Junior secondary school category with fantastic summary and graphical illustrations made on a book “Salary for ever.”