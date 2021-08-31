From Fred Itua, Abuja

Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS), Olumba Olumba Obu, has revealed that adherence to his spiritual blueprint, tagged the ‘Everlasting Gospel’, is the only way out of the current myriad of challenges in the country.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the BCS leader also revealed that as Christians, there is nothing wrong in forgiving people, including terrorist who genuinely repent of their sins and seek God.

Archbishops, Prof. David Irefin; Brig Gen. Enang Essien (retd); and Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong addressed newsmen.

“Love which is the bedrock of the everlasting gospel shall be the only constitution that will guide and lead man to oneness and unity with other creations. Consequently, love, translate to other virtues of God which are: peaceful coexistence, mercy, humility, tolerance, temperance, forgiveness, and other divine virtues. Love will therefore completely wipeout stealing, fighting, killing quarreling, deceit, all forms of discrimination ravaging humanity today. With love, general insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, tribalism, religious bigotry and other social vices will be completely wiped out.

“Loving one another is the way forward. If you love your neighbour, you won’t steal from him, kill him or embezzle funds meant for him. Do unto others what you would they do unto you. We have enough money to go round, to solve the problems of this country. Why is it not solving the problems of this country? It is because some people are cornering it.”

On repentant Boko Haram, the statement read: “When Jesus Christ was asked how many times must we forgive anyone who offends us, Jesus said 77 times 7. Christianity is about forgiveness. Anybody who offends you, you are bound to forgive him.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.