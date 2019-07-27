Tony John, Port Harcourt

The ‘Supreme Being’ of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu, says that Nigeria’s plethora of problems are solvable, but that the country needs divine intervention.

The religious leader says that the country should seek for the face of God if it wants to overcome the challenges confronting it.

He advised Nigerians to eschew religious intolerance in order for citizens to coexist peacefully, regardless of religious affiliations.

Speaking through His Grace, Archbishop Sam Inok, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, as the BCS marks its annual event tagged ‘Heavenly Father Day of the Unleavened Bread’, Olumba said:

“Nigeria needs divine intervention. All Nigeria needs to do is to tell God of her problems. God knows that they (Nigerians) are perishing. In this turbulent water, we have Him that would say, be still.

“We are telling Nigerians that there is a prophet in the land that can solve their problems.If they (Nigerians) feel that they have problems, they should test Olumba Olumba Obu. There is a solution to Nigeria’s problems.”

Speaking further, the BCS leader noted the disharmony existing in Christendom which, according to him, has brought about segregation and hatred among Christians

“There is no love among our brothers out there. And that is not what they Bible teaches us. Our advice to our brothers there is they should look up unto God. All they that have problem should seek for solutions. If we want government to solve the problems we have, we urge them to approach His Holiness, Olumba Olumba Obu.

“Christians should follow God and not themselves. Nobody can fight for God. We find human being trying to maim and kill fellow human. Let us not be seen to be fighting against God.

“There should not be segregation; there is no Christian, no Muslim, no Judaism. We are all one calling about the same God. People out there are scared and they transferred it to hatred.Olumba Olumba: Nigeria needs divine intervention. “

Highlights of the mega religious included the ‘night of trumpet’, with a choir of 10,000 choristers.