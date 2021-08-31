From Fred Itua, Abuja

Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star (BCS) Olumba Olumba Obu has said that adherence to his spiritual blueprint, tagged the ‘Everlasting Gospel’, is the only way out of the current myriad of challenges in Nigeria.

Addressing reporters in Abuja, the BCS leader said that as Christians there is nothing wrong in forgiving people, including terrorists, who genuinely repent of their sins and seek God.

Archbishop Prof David Irefin, Brig Gen Enang Essien (retd) and Christ Shepherd Edet Archibong also addressed reporters.

‘The everlasting gospel if adopted as the constitution for guiding humanity, will completely eliminate all the evils confronting humanity and pave way for a new world where there will be no colour of skin, gender, social status, injustice, religious bigotry and other vices,’ Olumba said.

‘Love, which is the bedrock of the everlasting gospel, shall be the only constitution that will guide and lead man to oneness and unity with other creations. Consequently, love, translate to other virtues of God which are: peaceful coexistence, mercy, humility, tolerance, temperance, forgiveness, and other divine virtues. Love will therefore completely wipe out stealing, fighting, killing, quarrelling, deceit, all forms of discrimination ravaging humanity today. With love, general insecurity, kidnapping, banditry, tribalism, religious bigotry and other social vices will be completely wiped out.

‘Loving one another is the way forward. If you love your neighbour, you won’t steal from him, kill him or embezzle funds meant for him. Do unto others what you would they do unto you.

‘We have enough money to go round, to solve the problems of this country. Why is it not solving the problems of this country? It is because some people are cornering it. But with the everlasting gospel, all these things will be in place and people will have a new lease of life.

‘We, therefore, recommend the Everlasting Gospel of Leader Olumba Olumba Obu as the only solution to all the challenges confronting Nigeria and the rest of the world. It is the Last Testament,’ the statement read.

The everlasting gospel contains Leader Obi’s teachings and practices which they said are words of God powered by the Holy Spirit to change and transform man from his sinful nature to love and righteousness.

On repentant Boko Haram, the statement read: ‘When Jesus Christ was asked how many times must we forgive anyone who offends us, Jesus said 77 times 7. Christianity is about forgiveness. Anybody who offends you, you are bound to forgive him.

‘Vengeance belongs to God. So, whether you are Boko Haram or whatever, if you genuinely repent, you should be forgiven.’

They also disclosed how no member of the brotherhood has been stricken by COVID-19, following an earlier declaration by Leader Obu that none of his members worldwide would be affected by the virus.

‘In the entire world, there has not been a member of BCS afflicted by the COVID-19 because our leader stood when the virus came and declared that none of his members shall come down with the virus,’ they added.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.