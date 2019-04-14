Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Sole spiritual Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, BCS, His Holiness Olumba Olumba Obu, has advocated for a peaceful coexistence of all ethnic nationalities if the country must move forward.

Similarly. foremost traditional rulers, the Obol Lopon of Ugep, in Yakurr LGA of Cross River State, Obol Ubana Eteng and the Etchie of Echie Kingdom in Rivers State, HRM E. N. B.Opurum have called on religious leaders to promote unity, love and settle communal disputes within their domains to forestall tensions in the polity.

Addressing the faithful, guests to mark his 18th coronation anniversary, held at BCS World Headquarters, 34 Ambo Street Calabar South at the weekend, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, said it is important for Nigerians to quickly surrender to God and forsake evil practices as God was all sufficient for humanity.

“There I’d no more need for humanity to continue to engage in hatred, division, rancor, and killings. God has come to solve all our problems.

“We must love and forgive one another. There should no more be war, hate, dishonesty, and stealing of peoples funds. Nigeria is one. Blessings of God are sufficient for Africa and mankind”, he said.

Also speaking at the event, traditional rulers including the Obol Lopon of Ugep,in Yakurr LGA of Cross River State, Obol Ubana Eteng, and the Etchie of Echie Kingdom in Rivers State, HRM E. N. B.Opurum, appealed to Nigerian leaders and ordinary people to emphasise more on issues that promote love and peace in the country.

According to them, Nigeria was blessed to have a religious leader as Olumba who works behind the scene to promote unity amongst traditional rulers, settle communal disputes and preach love and truth.

Eulogising Obu for his religious steadfastness and evangelist since assumption on the throne, Ghanaian traditional chiefs led by Nii Boi Djor 1

Gbawe Odorkor Mantse, said: “We are happy to come to Calabar Nigeria to honour the spiritual leader of Brotherhood because of what his organization is doing in my country.

“I am the landlord of the headquarters of Brotherhood in Ghana. I came to reciprocate his visits and efforts at enhancing the fortunes of my people.”

Mantse said Nigeria means a lot to the rest of Africa and so must leave above board in all her dealings both religious and political matters, adding at Olumba Olumba is such an example in modern day leadership.