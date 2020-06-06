Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Segun Oni, has described the late former Governor of the Old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, as a leader of leaders, endowed with integrity, transparency and incorruptibility.

Oni made the remarks in a letter of condolence to the family of the late elder statesman who died on Thursday, June 4th, 2020 in his hometown, Ikere Ekiti at the ripe age of 80 years.

The letter of condolence signed by Oni but delivered by Barr. Gani Faniyi and four others, was received by the wives of the deceased, Bolatito and Yimika, and other family members who were led by the deceased’s eldest son, Hon. Muyiwa Olumilua, who is the current Ekiti State Commissioner for Information, Tourism and Values Orientation.

In a message of condolence, Oni, wrote that the late politician was “our leader, who has gone to rest at the bosom of the Lord.” He consoled the family saying, Olumilua was a person of faith and character, and with time honored services to God and mankind. He said the elder statesman didn’t die but, just changed his body to be able to be with the Lord as our flesh cannot take us there. Olumilua gave his honest, transparent and incorruptible services as the Governor of the old Ondo State and career Ambassador for Nigeria.

Oni prayed to God for the repose of the soul of the late Olumilua, said, “we shall

surely miss him.”

Responding on behalf of the family, the commissioner, welcomed the delegates and thanked Oni for his records and antecedents of always being with the family and especially his father.

Oni said he would have been part of the family now as a “chief mourner”, but because he was in Abuja he could not make it due to the interstate ban on movement of persons because of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

The commissioner gave good reminiscences of the relationship between Oni, his father and himself and which were corroborated by the wives of the late politician.

The commissioner advised politicians to not always allow political labels to separate or blur their good intentions for the greatest interests of members of the society, which should be their primary focus.