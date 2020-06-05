Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, has described the late former Governor of old Ondo State, Evangelist Bamidele Olumilua, as a man of integrity, very truthful and an exemplary statesman.

Egbeyemi made the remarks when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late elder statesman who died on Thursday in his hometown, Ikere Ekiti at the age of 80.

According to a statement by his Special Assistant (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, Egbeyemi who was received by the wives of the deceased, Bolatito and Yinka, and other family members said the late politician made himself accessible and available to assist the people.

The Ekiti Deputy Governor served as the Chairman of Ado-Ekiti Local Government during Olumilua’s tenure as the Governor of old Ondo State during the Third Republic.

Egbeyemi said Olumilua in his lifetime mentored younger politicians and produced future leaders both in all capacities he was privileged to serve in his state and in the country.

Consoling the wives and other family members, Egbeyemi said Olumilua has gone to rest after a meritorious service to mankind saying “his works will continue to speak for him.”

Egbeyemi said Olumilua’s demise offered an opportunity to celebrate his ideals of selfless service, patriotism, transparency, probity, accountability in governance and commitment to unity and progress of Ekiti and Nigeria.

The Deputy Governor urged the present crop of leaders to emulate the virtues of Olumilua in the discharge of their duties and serving the people they were elected and appointed to serve.

“Throughout his life, Evangelist Olumilua whom I knew to be very religious, did not disappointed the state and his followers, he was a committee family man.

“It is always good to live a life worthy of emulation. Baba was a blessing to very many people who came across his way and his ideals will continue to live with us.”

Paying more tributes to the deceased in the condolence register, Egbeyemi wrote: “Pa Olumilua was a good Christian who is worthy of emulation. He did his best.

“He did his best to improve both Ondo and Ekiti States; he was a blessing to many people in the states because it was an easy thing to help people.

“He wanted all of us in Ekiti to be one notwithstanding the place of origin and the religion of everyone. May his soul rest in peace.”

The wives of the deceased in their response, commended the Deputy Governor for his prompt visit to the family and praised the Fayemi administration for always standing by the family.

They pledged to uphold the ideals which their last husband stood for in his lifetime noting that the deceased lived a fulfilled life and was a model in all spheres of life