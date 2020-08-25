Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu has said that the South West geo-political zone will not remain the same with the demise of former Governor of the state, Bamidele Olumilua.

Speaking at a commendation service held in Akure in honour of Olumilua yesterday, Akeredolu said Olumilua represented the best breed of political icons while alive.

Governor Akeredolu described the former governor as an icon, a complete, an astute politician and a manager of both human and material resources, who served the state with fear of God during his tenure as governor of the old Ondo State which comprises of the present Ondo and Ekiti States.

The Governor said Olomilua served the state meritoriously despite his short stay in office as a result of the 1993 military coup d’etat that brought in General Sani Abacha led regime.

He commiserated with the people of Ondo and Ekiti States on the demise of Olumilua, saying the two states and the entire country have lost a gem.

He urged the children of the late Olumilua to be comforted with the worthy life their late father lived while alive.