Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Police Force Headquarters has announced the appointment of a new Force Public Relations Officer. He is Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He takes over from Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, who has been nominated to attend the senior executive course to the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPPS), Kuru, in Plateau State.

Until his appointment, Adejobi, was the Deputy Force Public Relations Officer.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

This was made known in a statement signed by Benjamin Hundeyi the administration officer at the Force Public Relations Department.

Adejobi, a Chief Superintendent of Police, is an alumnus of the University of Ibadan where he studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours). He also holds a Master’s Degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university. He was the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the Ogun State command from 2008 – 2016, PPRO Zone 2 Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos, in 2016 and PPRO Lagos State Police Command between September, 2020 and August, 2021. Olumuyiwa is an experienced communicator and image manager who has achieved great strides in his previous appointments.

He is a member of several professional bodies and associations which include: Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR); International Public Relations Association (IPRA); Pointman Leadership Institute, USA, International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), USA; and the Institute of Corporate Administration, Nigeria.