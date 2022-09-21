By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The Chairman, Lagos State Park and Garages Management Committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, has denied his involvementin the sale of All Progressive Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governorship candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, campaign stickers to transporters in Lagos.

A viral video on Tuesday showed tricycle drivers objecting to being forced to pay for stickers bearing the image of Tinubu and others in the Ajah area of Lagos.

Reacting to the incident, MC Oluomo denied knowledge of it and blamed it on political detractors.

He shared a video on his Instagram page which he captioned, “I did not know anything about the said sticker, neither did I sanction the sale. I would appreciate additional information as regards the location where the incident happened so that we can conduct thorough investigation.

“We are against anything that would hamper the free flow of business activities or bring hardship upon our people. May I also inform the public that the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has more than enough people willing to finance his campaign and such money would not come from me or my office.

“I want to urge our people to be vigilant and remember that we are in an election period, as such, political parties would be looking for ways, both ethical and unethical, to outsmart themselves. I however implore them to leave me out of their political permutations and stop maligning my name for the sake of cheap popularity.”