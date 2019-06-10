Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

A third term member of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Taiwo Oluomo, has emerged the Speaker of the 9th Assembly.

Oluomo, a member representing Ifo State Constituency 1, was nominated unopposed by the duo of Babatunde Sobukunola, representing Ikenne State Constituency, and seconded by Adegoke Olusesi, representing Yewa North State Constituency 1.

The emergence of Oluomo as Speaker at the inauguration of the 9th Assembly by the Deputy Clerk of the House, Adedeji Adeyemo, on Monday may have finally lowered tensions between Governor Dapo Abiodun’s camp and that of former governor Olusegun Osoba.

According to reliable sources, the new governor had thrown his weight behind Oluomo, while Osoba preferred Daisi Elemide from Odeda State Constituency.

At the inauguration, Dare Kadiri (Ijebu North State Constituency 2) emerged deputy speaker, following his unopposed nomination by Sobukunola and Olusesi.