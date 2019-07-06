Few weeks after the burial of Archbishop Lanre Obembe, the founder of El-Shaddai Bible Church, the deceased’s widow, Dr. Oluremi Obembe has stepped in as the Presiding Bishop and General Overseer of the church. Dr. Obembe, who now has the title ‘Bishop’ as a prefix to her name, was installed penultimate weekend at a ceremony held at the Dolphin Estate, Lagos, Nigeria headquarters of the church. The installation ceremony attracted members of the International Communion of Charismatic Churches (ICCAM) led by Bishop Taiwo Akinola, pastors of other branches of the church and a number of friends and well-wishers. The former General Overseer of Foursquare Gospel Church Nigeria, Dr.Wilson Badejo, preached at the event. By her installation, Oluremi has joined the league of widows of church leaders who took over from their husbands after their demise. Others include: Rev. Nkechi Anayo Ilupotaife whose husband, Hayford Ilupotaife, the General Overseer of Victory Christian Church, Satellite Town, Lagos, was assassinated in 1995; Archbishop Margaret Idahosa, widow of charismatic Archbishop Benson Idahosa of Church of God Mission who died in March 1998; Pastor Roseline Oduyemi, widow of Rev. Gabriel Oduyemi, founder of Bethel Worship Centre, who died in 2005 and Rev Mrs. Janet Onaolapo who took over as the presiding pastor of Abundant Life Gospel Church from her husband, Kola Onaolapo shortly after his death in October 2012.

Late Archbishop Obembe who died on May 1, at 63, after a protracted illness and was buried on June 14, was a one-time chairman of the Lagos Chapter of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and also the Apostolic Prelate of International Communion of Charismatic and Apostolic Ministries, ICCAM. He was married to Oluremi for 33 years. Obembe’s remains were later interred at his Ogudu GRA, Lagos home.