Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Miriam Olusanya as Managing Director.

This is according to a notice signed by the bank’s Company’s Secretary, Erhi Obebeduo, and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX) on Thursday.

Miriam Olusanya is an accomplished banker with over 21 years of experience spanning transaction services, treasury, assets and liability management, corporate finance and wholesale banking. She joined GT Bank in 1998 as an executive trainee and rose through the ranks, holding strategic leadership positions en route.

Prior to her recent appointment, she was the Group Treasurer and Head of Wholesale Banking. Olusanya also serves on the Board of Guaranty Trust Bank (Gambia) Limited as a non-executive director. She is an alumnus of the prestigious University of Ibadan and University of Liverpool, where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy and an MBA in Finance and Accounting respectively. It will be recalled that the bank had announced the successful completion of its re-organisation into a Holding Company Structure, in a bid to strengthen its long-term competitiveness and growth prospects. As part of the conditions for the re-organisation, the bank announced that a new operating company with the name ‘Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc’ (GTCO) has been established.

