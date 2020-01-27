Edisemi Oromoni, better known as Oluwa Kuwait, is a Nigerian Producer, Artist and Choreographer currently living in Cape Town, South Africa. He recently took to His Instagram page to announce the approval and registration of his record label TRUTH OR DARE RECORDS.

He also announced the signing of their first act, DMain an artist, producer and song writer to the label.

He hinted that he will be releasing His debut single titled BIg Ballers ft D Main & NoMe. The song which is being mixed and mastered by Mix Monster will be the first single off His self styled EP “OLUWA KUWAIT”. The EP which is set to be released in the first week of February

will boast several top-notch collaborations.