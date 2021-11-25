Come December 16th, 2021 at Ccx Victoria Island, Lagos, Oluwa Damilola Tella will be performing live.

The event which promises to attract cream la cream of the society will bring out the best of the young artist alongside her superstar friends which are the likes of Lyta, Mc lively,Ashidapo, Jeff Akoh, Terry Apala, Jaido P, Brobouche, Yhemolee, Asake, Hotkid and many more

In a statement, promoter of the super musical upcoming artist, Rotn. Hon. Abayomi Tella said the live show will bring out a fresh outlook of OluwaDamilola.

On her previous performances, Rotn Hon Tella whose Karachi musical band serenade people in Agbara and Igbesa in the 90s said Oluwadamilola’s performance in Ile Ife at the palace of Onirisha indicated that she would go places and indeed redirect the showbiz industry.

Rotn. Hon Tella call on all and sundry to be arround on that day to witness the event.

