International Master, Balogun Oluwafemi has emerged the new national Chess champion at the just concluded 2021 National Chess Championship at the Orchid Hotel, Lekki over the weekend.

Oluwafemi won the event unbeaten with a score of 7 points out of the possible 9 points. FIDE Master Osunfuyi Abimbola finished second with a total of 6 points out of the possible 9 points. He lost his only game of the tournament to FIDE Master Akintoye Abdulraham Abdulraheem.

FIDE Master Oragwu Chukwunonso sealed third position on tiebreak after sharing same points (5/9) with FIDE Master Akintoye Abdulraham Abdulraheem.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Woman FIDE Master Ogbiyoyo Perpetual Eloho is the new national Chess Champion (women) for the year 2021/22. She won the championship having recorded a total score of 7 points out of the possible 9 points. Her only defeat came at the hands of Ofowino Toritsemuwa, who finished second in the championship.

Woman International Master (elect) Ofowino Toritsemuwa secured second spot, half a point behind the women champion.

Enomah Emmanuella Trust finished third on the log with a total of 6 of the possible 9 points.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .