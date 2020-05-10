Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has affirmed that Justice Isiaka Oluwa’s meritorious public service was most remarkable, especially contributions to the growth of education as Pro-Chancellor of Lagos State University and Chairman of Governing Council.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this while commiserating with government and people of Lagos State over the passing of Oluwa at the age of 102.

The President noted that Oluwa, whose legacy of fairness, integrity and forthrightness in administering justice continues to reverberate long after retirement.

President Buhari in his condolences to family of the late Justice of the State High Court, his friends and professional colleagues, expressed the believe that Justice Oluwa’s personal attributes of simple, disciplined and incorruptible lifestyle left an indelible mark on the Lagos State Judiciary, and enabled his subsequent appointments to sensitive positions, urging the Lagos State Government, particularly the Ministry of Justice to institutionalize the good works of the legal luminary.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the centenarian, and comfort his family.