Twenty-two-year old entrepreneur, Damilola Oluwayemi, has emerged as one of Nigeria’s top 25 young entrepreneurs at an event organised by SME 100 Nigeria.

Organisers of the event which held at Terra Kulture, Victoria Island, Lagos, recently, had earlier unveiled a roadmap for Nigeria’s 25 Under 25 Most Enterprising youths. The 25 Under 25 Entrepreneurs Awards is an annual ceremony organised to recognise and encourage some of Nigeria’s most innovative entrepreneurs under the age of 25, with the aim of promoting Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) among youths.

Eligibility, Daily Sun gathered, is built on any under 25 youth who is an innovator, influencer, pacesetter or entrepreneur and who has been fingered in doing something remarkable in the domain of SMEs in the country.

Damilola Oluwayemi, who emerged winner in the Perfoming Art category, received his award alongside others in different categories including beauty and make-up, fashion, event planning, agriculture, e-commerce, housing and interior decoration, food, professional services, health and skincare, cyber security and technology, education, sports, energy and sustainability, music, tourism and hospitality, social entrepreneurship , software & design, photography and manufacturing and logistics.

While speaking on his emergence, Damilola, who is the son of a foremost chartered accountant and clergy, Segun Oluwayemi, said: “I was nominated in the Performing Arts category. I don’t know how I got referred for nomination or who referred me for nomination but apparently, people saw what I was doing and deemed me worthy to be nominated for the award.

To emerge winner in my category, I had to get the highest number of votes. There was a link to vote through which I shared with family and friends. Thankfully, a lot of people were more than happy to vote for me and in the end, I won the award.”