From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Muslim clerics from across Nigeria on Saturday attended the reception for the new Grand Mufti, Sheik Daood Imran Molaasan, in Iwo, Osun State.

The new religious title was bestowed on Molaasan by the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdurasheed Adewale Akanbi, amidst controversy.

The Oluwo was absent from the reception apparently because of a court order restraining him from going on with the installation.

The league of Imams and Alfas had approached the court to obtain a court injunction restraining the Oluwo from installing Molaasan as the Grand Mufti of Yorubaland, saying he lacks the power to do the turban.

Speaking at the reception organised by the Muslim community of Iwoland and Jama’at Ta’awunil Muslimeen, Molaasan commended his members and the Muslim community for the reception.

He explained that the installation and turban had been done by the Oluwo when he was appointed as the Grand Mufti.

Molaasan, who is the national president of Jama’atu Ta’awunul Mumineen, promised to use the new position to facilitate discussions among scholars to find solutions to religious disunity and disharmony among Muslims.

‘One of our programmes is to re-orientate our people about what Islam is. We are going to call both Sunni and Sufi scholars to discuss ways on how to end disunity among Muslims,’ he said.

He bemoaned the division within Muslim groups and promised to use his new position to correct the anomalies and unite Muslims.

The event which was attended by the Waziri of Yorubaland, Sheik Yaqoob Muhammad Abdulbaqi, Muslim scholars from Oyo, Ogun, Kwara and Lagos was held at the residence of the new Grand Mufti in Iwo.

After the reception, the Muslim community went to the palace where the monarch prayed for them and advised them to remain united.

