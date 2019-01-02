Chinelo Obogo

The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi, has commended the Governor Akinwumi Ambode of Lagos State on the appointment of Mr. Hakeem Muri Okunola as new Head of Service.

The monarch described Okunola’s appointment as a round peg in a round hole, adding that he would bring his wealth of experience in public service to bear on his new appointment.

His words, “Those of us who have a long relationship with him will always attest to him as hardworking and goal-getting personality in his career. He is not a frivolous person. He is a business-like man who does not condone indiscipline in any form.

“I am happy for him for this appointment which will give him opportunity to demonstrate the stuff of which is made in public administration. Governor Ambode too deserves credit for doing what is right in the appointment.”

He, therefore, urged the new HOS to sustain the track record that earned him the appointment with a view to preparing ground for higher responsibilities in nearest future.