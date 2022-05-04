From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdurRosheed Adewale Akanbi, has crowned his new wife, Queen Firdauz.

The monarch in a short message sent to our correspondent on Wednesday, said, “every Queen deserves a crown.

“My Great Progenitor Oduduwa taught me to love my Queen by crowning her and that’s why Olokun the wife of Oduduwa was crowned.

“King Telu loves Queen Firdauz and he crowned her.”

Firdauz is a daughter of the late ‘Madakin Kano’, Abdullahi Sarki Sani Yola, and a granddaughter of the late Emir Ado Bayero.

The marriage on March 19 was held at the residence of Madakin Kano in the Yola Quarters of Kano.

