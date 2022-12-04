From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A traditional ruler in Osun State, Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, has tasked the Nigerian police to go after the arsonists that razed the Akinrun and Aree palace and ensure they are made to face the law.

Oluwo who condemned the attack on palaces said it is not only sacrilegious but also taboo.

The monarch in a statement made available to our correspondent by his press secretary, Alli Ibrahim, on Sunday, expressed disappointment that Yoruba monarchs have been silent on the matter.

He said, “the attack is a demonstration of shame and shallow reasoning perpetrated by uncultured, uncivilized individuals taking laws into their hands.

“In a civilized society where the government and judiciary are respected, no reasonable person will take the law into his or her hand. The recent attacks on both Akirun and Aree’s palaces are abominations, taboos, and sacrilege. It is a collective attack on all the reasonable Yorubas, and mostly the traditional institution.

“It’s a shame on Yoruba sons and daughters with a conscience who think setting the palace ablaze is the best means to vent their anger. Civilized and reasonable ones will approach the court to seek redress. The perpetrators have incurred generational curses on themselves.

“It further saddened my heart that no traditional ruler is speaking against the immoral, uncultured, and uncivilized attack on our sacred stools. The source, pride, and heritage of every town is the palace. An attack on any stool is an attack on all stools.

“This is a great challenge to all traditional rulers most especially the Yorubas. If Mosque and Church are not attacked, why the palaces? The monarchs should check themselves. The pride of the stool has been decimated. The onus is on us to lift the sacred throne above objects and reclaim our glory. Many monarchs will worship Orisha but still, hoodlums don’t fear the stool. We should return to God and clinch to Him.

“I call on the Nigerian Police Force to enforce search, arrest and prosecute perpetrators of Akirun and Aree palaces attackers. They must not go scot-free. They should be made to face the full hammer of the law.

“Henceforth, I will personally run after attackers on our sacred thrones,” Oluwo threatened.