By Sunday Ani

The Akinruyiwa of Owu Kingdom, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has described the death of Olowu of Owu Kingdom, Oba Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II, as a national tragedy.

Chief Aderinokun made the statement when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the late monarch, moments after his death was announced on Tuesday.

He lamented that his death came at a time when the country needed elders like him to foster peace, unity and security in Nigeria.

Chief Aderinokun, a chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, who was received by the Olori of Owu Kingdom during the visit, further paid tribute to the deceased for his fatherly role to him and the indigenes, and for taking the Owu Kingdom to a greater height with key developments.

He noted the impact made by the late traditional ruler before his reign as a movie producer and when he ascended the throne with his leadership role and influence in the public sector.

He thanked God for the fulfilled and good life of the first-class king, and prayed to God to grant the family, the people of Owu and Ogun State, the fortitude to bear the great loss.

