Prince Adeniyi Ajakaye, a frontrunner to the vacant Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti stool in Irepodun Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti State, has appealed to indigenes not to allow politics to divide them.

Ajakaye gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) at his Iyin-Ekiti country home on Thursday.

He said rather, indigenes of the town should close ranks, be united and speak with one voice against common problems of the community.

Ajakaye advised that the people should avoid “dichotomy” irrespective of their political affiliations and beliefs.

He advised those that would be involved in the selection process to the throne of Oluyin to be fair, just and look for the best among the contenders.

The former General Manager, Public Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, (FAAN), eulogised the late Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti, Oba (Justice) Ademola Ajakaiye, who joined his ancestors in September 2019 after 14 years on the throne.

He described the late monarch as an adviser who people from various classes regularly ran to for his words of wisdom.

“It will be in the best interest of Iyin-Ekiti to sustain the development drive of late Oba Ajakaiye through careful selection of the next occupant of the exalted stool of Oluyin of Iyin,” he said.

The prince from Oketagidigidi Ruling House advised that indigenes should work together with one destiny and in the interest of overall peace, unity and rapid development of the town

He said that any person that would act contrary would be regarded as an enemy of the people.

Ajakaye advised the titled chiefs to always educate their subjects on the need to remain peaceful at all times since crisis “is an ill wind that blows no one any good.”

On the attributes required of the prospective occupier of the vacant stool, the frontrunner said: “the candidate must be a bridge-builder, a good listener, a level headed individual with capability for right judgment, educationally and traditionally intelligent, God-fearing and a down-to-earth community mobiliser, among others”.

Ajakaye said the town could not afford to trivialise the process of the selection of the new traditional ruler because a lot depended on it for sustainable growth of the town.

He commended the high chiefs, chiefs, community leaders and all citizens for their steadfastness during the painful period of the transition of the late monarch, and expressed happiness with the selection of Princess Adeola Ajakaye Okarevu as the Regent of Iyin-Ekiti at the moment.

He expressed his support to the regent, praying that God will grant her the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the town.

Adeniyi Ajakaiye attended All Saints School, Iyin Ekiti, Christs School, Ado-Ekiti and the University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University), Ile-Ife, where he obtained Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Sciences.

In 1985, he joined the Lagos State School Management Board as a class teacher and in 1989 proceeded to the Ondo State Civil Service as an Audit Officer where he was responsible for personnel audit, inspection and verification of government projects.

He subsequently joined the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund as Senior Manager in charge of operations and in 2005 he was appointed the General Manager in-charge of Public Affairs at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

He is a foundation member of the e-11 Club in Ekiti, Eminent Club, Iyin-Ekiti and also a member of the Ikoyi Club 1938 and Club Triumph, both in Lagos.

NAN reports that before the demise of the former Oluyin, seven of the 12 kingmakers had died and warrant chiefs had to be appointed to form the quorum in the process of picking another monarch for the town.

Now that they are 12, the town has informed the government and awaiting a formal letter of presentation of the candidates to set the selection process in motion.

NAN reports that the Oketagidigidi Ruling House is currently parading six contenders namely: Prince Adeniyi Ajakaiye, Owolabi Rotimi, Owolabi Sunday, Omoyajowo Sunday and Prof. Sunday Falodun.

The sixth contender, Tunde Akinrinade, is awaiting the government’s response to his petition to resolve a dispute on his paternity to the ruling house to contest.