Olympiacos have agreed a deal with Ligue 1 side AS Monaco over the signing of Super Eagles attacker Henry Onyekuru.

Soccernet had earlier reported that the Greek giants are interested in Onyekuru, and they’ve now gone one step further by sealing an agreement with Monaco over a transfer, according to Fotomac per Zach Lowy.

However, despite the agreement, the deal is not done as Olympiacos are yet to agree with Onyekuru, who is yet to make a final decision.

The Nigerian star joined Monaco from Everton in 2019 but has spent most of the time away from the club. The former Eupen star spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Galatasaray, which was his third spell at the club.

It was believed that the Lions would sign him permanently this summer, but they have decided not to take up the option.

Meanwhile, Galatasaray rivals, Fenerbahce, are the other club to have signified an interest in the Nigerian international.

Onyekuru’s current contract with Monaco runs until 2024.