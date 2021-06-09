Olympiacos have contacted AS Monaco over the transfer of Henry Onyekuru, who they describe as “top priority”.

The media in Greece report that Olympiacos have not wasted any time to contact Monaco for the forward.

Onyekuru still has a contract with Monaco until the summer of 2024, but last season he was loaned to Galatasaray.

Onyekuru was taken over by Monaco from Everton in 2019, but he has failed to tie down a first-team place at the Ligue 1 club.

Olympiacos could be a great platform for the winger after they became runaway champions last season and will feature in the preliminary rounds of the Champions League.