In preparation for their 2023 Africa U23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Tanzania this month, the Nigeria U23 team will begin camping in Ibadan on Monday.

The 32 players invited to camp by Coach Salisu Yusuf and crew will train in Ibadan until a final squad is selected to depart Nigeria on 18th October for Dar es Salaam, for the first leg match scheduled for the weekend of 21st – 23rd October. The team will return to Ibadan to prepare for the return leg match that will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium on Saturday, October 29.