Bunmi Ogunyale

Olympic Eagles, otherwise known as national U23 team returned to winning ways last night after their 3-1 win over their Zambia at the ongoing 2019 U23 AFCON in Egypt.

Goals from Orji Okonkwo, Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi sealed victory for Nigeria.

Nigeria came from behind to seal victory after Junior Chipolopolo’s Daka drew the first blood in 12th minute of the tie.

Orji levelled scores in the 16th minute while Huesca of Spain new buy, Kelechi Nwakali and Taiwo Awoniyi sealed victory for the Junior Eagles.

Nigeria will battle group leaders, South Africa on Friday to cement their place in the semifinals.

With three points from two games, the Olympic Eagles trail the South Africans by one points having lost the group opener to Ivory Coast by alone goal.

The west African neighbours currently trail Nigeria with inferior goal difference.

Nigeria are the defending champions of the competition.