Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has taken a swipe at the calibre of players being paraded by the Nigeria Olympic team at the ongoing U23 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The German tactician said the composition of the Team VII was not the best Nigeria could parade.

He stated that not all the best players are with the team at the AFCON qualifiers because some of the players in the senior national team; the Super Eagles are not available due to another assignment.

Of the 23 players Rohr named to his roster for the AFCON qualifiers against Benin and Lesotho, six are eligible to represent the country at the 2020 Olympic Games namely Maduka Okoye, Chidozie Awaziem, Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis and Samuel Kalu.

In addition, goalkeeper Francis Uzoho, Henry Onyekuru and Josh Maja, who all have caps for the Super Eagles but have not been called up for the AFCON Qualifiers, are age-eligible to play for coach Imama Amapakabo’s side.