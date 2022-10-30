Nigeria U-23 team, the Olympic Eagles have secured a place in the next qualifiers series for next year’s U-23 AFCON after beating Tanzania 2-0 at the Lekan Salami Stadium Admasingba Ibadan, reports Nigeriasoccernet.com.

Following a 1-1 draw in Tanzania last weekend, the Olympic Eagles needed at least a draw to book a place in the final qualifying series but they got more than they needed.

Although the first half did not leave to expectations as the many misplaced passes and lack of connection between the midfield and attack left the Olympic Eagles with no short on target going into the break.

They rarely threatened the Tanzania defense leaving the goalkeeper with little to do.

The Tanzanians started the 2nd half like a house on fire but their fire got quenched when Al-Hassan opened the scoring for Nigeria in the 61st minutes.

Makanjuola Success added the second for the Olympic Eagles from the Spot in the 69th minute to put the game beyond the reach of the visitors.