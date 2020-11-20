The Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has made arrangements to commence national camping of its athletes and officials in preparation for the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games taking place in 2021.

According to report, the camping exercise is poised to bring back athletes to their individual sports, having been on recess for so long due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The local camping, coming at the resumption of sporting activities, it was further gathered, is geared towards early preparation of athletes who have qualified for the games.

The ministry, in conjunction with Delta State Government, organised the COVID-19 Okowa Athletics Resumption Meet in Asaba, on November 6, to test the application of COVID-19 Sports Code and Resumption Protocol in a competition environment.

The following National Sports Federations have been earmarked to commence the first phase of the camp in their locations:- Taekwondo – Abuja; Rowing & Para-Rowing – Abuja; Canoeing & Para-Canoeing – Abuja and Para-Powerlifting- Lagos.

Other sports federations where athletes have qualified for both Games will commence camping shortly afterwards in batches.

As a corollary to this, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, in its effort to revamp the middle and long distance athletics culture in Nigeria, is opening a training camp in Pankshin, Plateau State, specifically, for road races within this period.