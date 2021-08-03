From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Former governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated Blessing Oborududu, silver medallist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also commended the Bayesa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports who also doubles the Caretaker Chairman of Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali for the sterling performance of Oborodudu at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

“I am proud of them. Igali is reaping the results of his hard work and commitment to wrestling,”

“His decision to return to Nigeria as coach, sports administrator, and a good guy looking out for the good of others has paid off,” Dickson of the 2000 Olympic gold medalist for Canada in a press statement on Tuesday.

Dickson during his tenure appointed Igali, Commissioner of Sports, a position through which he deepened his involvement in turning Nigerian wrestling around.

“He made Bayelsa the wrestling capital of Nigeria, using our local talents to improve wrestling in Nigeria with a programme situated in Bayelsa. It is a long walk to victory. I am glad we as a government and people supported him. He and his wards have put Bayelsa on the Olympic map,” he added.

Oborududu, the medallist in 68kg women’s freestyle, has dominated African wrestling for 10 years, amassing 10 gold medals in three different weight classes. The 2020 Olympic success is the climax of the industry of the 32-year-old Business Administration graduate, who has enjoyed the support of the Bayelsa State Government throughout her career.

“I wish Oborududu and Igali more successes. They can do more for Nigerian sports as they model our youth to attain Olympian heights,” Dickson said.

